Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Rises By 59.6%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,048 shares of company stock worth $690,443.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 355,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

