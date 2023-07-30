ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $559.00 to $646.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $589.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $569.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,786 shares of company stock worth $15,677,627. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

