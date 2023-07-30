ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $549.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $589.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $569.54 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $555.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.85.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,677,627. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

