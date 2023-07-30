Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Triatomic Management LP grew its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 151,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 19,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,455. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.14. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Senti Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.76% and a negative net margin of 1,457.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Senti Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.