Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.52 billion-$9.52 billion.

Seiko Epson Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 3,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

