SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,146 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,380,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,008. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

