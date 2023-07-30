Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $79.62 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00021616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,342.39 or 1.00044150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004314 USD and is down -89.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,225.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

