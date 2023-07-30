Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Insider Purchases £5,000 in Stock

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Free Report) insider David Stevenson acquired 100,000 shares of Secured Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,411.08).

Shares of SSIF opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday. Secured Income Fund Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.80. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.67 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 60%. Secured Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

