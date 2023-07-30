Secret Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $1,092.73 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00264904 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,399.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

