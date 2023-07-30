Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.36)-$0.04 EPS.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,518. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.74.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

