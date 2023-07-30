Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 397,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 128,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 493,415 shares during the period.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,185. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

