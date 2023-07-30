Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter.

Scor Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.17. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Scor Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.1071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Scor’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

