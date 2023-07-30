Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after purchasing an additional 505,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,031,000 after acquiring an additional 305,365 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

