Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHO opened at $48.04 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

