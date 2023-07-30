Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 8.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.