Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 466,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,292.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,874 shares of company stock worth $80,046 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 39,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 254,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 49,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $34.61. 184,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,667. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $952.12 million, a P/E ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 220.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHN shares. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

