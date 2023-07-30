Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 17,466 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,466 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,759. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

