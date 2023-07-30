Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 3,756 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.21% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average of $109.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

