Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.50. 1,736,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,047. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

