Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 1,500 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock worth $6,880,180. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACCAR Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,493. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.