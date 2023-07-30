Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,199. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.