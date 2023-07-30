Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 66 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.12. 796,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,001. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

