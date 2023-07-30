SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SVRE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,295. SaverOne 2014 has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.
About SaverOne 2014
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SaverOne 2014
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.