SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVRE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,295. SaverOne 2014 has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

