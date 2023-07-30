Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,500 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 350,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 299,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,424. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 46.26% and a negative net margin of 988.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

