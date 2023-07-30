Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,500 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 350,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance
Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 299,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,424. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $24.48.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 46.26% and a negative net margin of 988.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sarcos Technology and Robotics
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.