Sanchez Wealth Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.24% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. 147,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.