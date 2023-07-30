Sanchez Wealth Management Group Increases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 0.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. 3,387,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363,843. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

