Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRM opened at $225.60 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.