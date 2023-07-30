Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Short Interest Up 19.5% in July

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after buying an additional 580,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after buying an additional 532,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

