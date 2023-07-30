Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.43% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,840,000. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,783,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 836,063 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 966,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,116,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after acquiring an additional 498,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.67. 2,928,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,926. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

