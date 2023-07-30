Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,255 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after acquiring an additional 438,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,736,315 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.