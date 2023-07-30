Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys 622 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.44. 11,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,989. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $967.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.