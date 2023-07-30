Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 334,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.75% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,867 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,985,000. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,532,000.

DFSV stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

