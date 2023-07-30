Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 83,212 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,996 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

