Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,710 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,659,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,711,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,297,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,021,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

