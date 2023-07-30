Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $533.09 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $534.90. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

