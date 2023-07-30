Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of F opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.