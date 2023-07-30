Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $843,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

