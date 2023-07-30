Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,063,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,563,000 after purchasing an additional 194,764 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,985,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,150,000 after purchasing an additional 133,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,156 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.