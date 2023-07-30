Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMF stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

