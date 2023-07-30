Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $1,721,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 184.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.26. The stock has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

