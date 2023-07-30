Rublix (RBLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $31,456.13

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $31,456.13 and $20.35 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rublix has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00151343 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

