RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $101.43 million and approximately $37,872.61 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $29,397.76 or 1.00329156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,301.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00322741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.45 or 0.00844502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00554557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00064090 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00128400 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,450 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,450.42124261 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 29,418.54934455 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37,769.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

