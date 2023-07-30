RPC (NYSE:RES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut RPC from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.25 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

RES opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.77.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). RPC had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $415.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RPC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RPC by 27.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in RPC during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 399.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 60,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RPC by 12.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

