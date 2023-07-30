Round Dollar (RD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

