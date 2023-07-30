Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 414.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $50,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $492.40. 339,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,675. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.56 and a 200 day moving average of $448.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $695,366. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.