Robert W. Baird Raises MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target to $170.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti cut shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $156.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.