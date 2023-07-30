Robert W. Baird Increases PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $40.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

PRO stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. PROS has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PROS will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,903 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $72,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,903 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $72,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,967 shares of company stock valued at $322,719 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PROS by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in PROS by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PROS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PROS by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

