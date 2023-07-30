Robert W. Baird Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $85.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.55.

FTV stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. Fortive has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

