Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $119.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

