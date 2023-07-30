RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in July

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,165,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 1,687,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,013. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.26%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 191 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

